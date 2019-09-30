BELTON — Troy Republican Bill Schumann is seeking a third term as a Bell County commissioner.
Schumann, 68, on Monday announced his reelection campaign for the Precinct 3 seat on the Commissioners Court. The primary is March 3.
Precinct 3 covers north and east Bell County, including most of Temple, Troy, Rogers, Moffat, Belfalls and Owl Creek.
“Being able to help someone when they call with a problem is still the best part of the job,” Schumann said in a statement. “Working for and with the citizens of the county is still job one.”
The biggest challenge ahead, Schumann said, is the Texas Legislature’s continued effort to strip local control away from counties.
“Trying to implement these laws and regulations while remaining fiscally conservative can be daunting,” Schumann said.
Bell County will levy a tax rate of 45 cents in the 2020 fiscal year, which begins Tuesday. Of that, 8.08 cents goes toward so-called unfunded mandates — measures state lawmakers approve without funding that require local governments to finance.
Growth management is another top concern for Schumann. That includes continuing to improve infrastructure throughout Precinct 3.
“The struggle between urban and rural is not just a state, but a problem right here in Bell County,” he said.
Schumann — a retired engineering and maintenance manager for Wilsonart International — pointed to several accomplishments during his time on the Commissioners Court.
Those include the remodeling of the Bell County Annex in Temple; constructing the Bell County Expo Center’s Equine Center; implementing energy efficiency improvements at county facilities; and helping with organization development and career planning strategies in several departments.
Schumann — currently the most senior member of the Commissioners Court — was first elected in 2012. He placed second in a four-man race in the Republican primary in 2012.
Schumann faced Marty Janczak in a July 2012 runoff, and won 51 percent to his opponent’s nearly 49 percent. Schumann went onto easily defeat Rogers Mayor Billy Ray Crow, a Democrat, in the November election, with 65 percent of the vote to Crow’s 35 percent.
Four years later in 2016, Schumann won the GOP primary against Harry Macey III. Schumann scored 55 percent to Macey’s 45 percent. Schumann was unopposed in the November 2016 election.
So far, no Democrat or Republican has publicly indicated they plan to challenge the two-term incumbent in 2020.
Schumann’s duties as commissioner include being responsible for the building and maintenance of county roads and bridges in his precinct; setting and adopting the county’s budget and tax rate; approving purchases; filling vacancies in elected and appointed offices; and maintaining all county buildings.
The job comes with an annual salary of $76,008.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.