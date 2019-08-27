KILLEEN — Peacekeepers is presenting a two-hour workshop on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus next month.
The event is free and open to the public.
The workshop will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 to offer the public free training about traffic stops and best practices to reduce anxiety and stay knowledgeable about law enforcement policies and procedures.
The workshop will be held in the Bill Yowell Conference Center at the Killeen university.
For more information, call 832-525-1560 or email tapstalk@tapsacademy.org.