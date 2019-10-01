The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center campus became smoke free Tuesday, but that didn’t stop some VA employees from stepping a few feet past the gate at the Teague Tower to light up.
Other groups of employees headed toward Fifth Street and spent their 15-minute break walking and smoking.
One veteran pulled into the drive and yelled out, “What are y’all protesting?”
Joe Doyle, a VA patient, said he had been smoking for 60 years and the only practice that helped him stop smoking was hypnosis.
“I didn’t want a cigarette for a whole week, but then I got transferred and I couldn’t get back to the hypnotist,” Doyle said.
Doyle said smoking is all that remains of his bad habits.
“I don’t drink, I don’t do nothin’ no more,” he said. “I’ve tried a lot of ways to stop, but it hasn’t worked.”
Michael LaBlanc, who has worked at Temple VA in housekeeping for 2½ years, has smoked since he was nine years old when he started stealing his mother’s cigarettes.
“I’m 35,” LaBlanc said.
DeAndre Kelley, who has worked in housekeeping at the VA for three years, started smoking a little later.
“My mom would have killed me if I started smoking that young,” he said.
None of the three have any plans on trying to quit.
Currently, there seems to be little hostility among the VA staff in regard to the smoke free campus, but that might change, Kelley said.
The majority of the people who work at the Temple VA are veterans, as are LaBlanc and Kelley.
“Veterans like me and LaBlanc served in the military and suffer from PTSD,” he said. “Mentally, smoking helps me. It’s calming.”
The nationwide smoking ban outside at all VA medical facilities applies to visitors, patients and employee
“I get the aspect that it’s a hospital and for all practical purposes you shouldn’t be smoking inside the VA,” Veteran Jeff Holland told the Associated Press. “But as far outside, I think they should still have a smoking area. I mean you got guys from World War II where this is all they have known for 40 or 50 years. To kind of take that right away, it’s kind of a shame.”
The smoking ban was first announced this summer. It brings the facilities in line with bans already in place at 4,000 medical facilities and four national health care systems that have made their grounds smoke free.
But the move isn’t without controversy. A third of veterans smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many were introduced to the habit while serving. Tobacco has long been tied to military: Cigarette ads featured troops, and the culture of the service historically promoted smoking on the battlefield or as a welcome respite from the stress of combat.
Jorg Dreusicke, a 72-year-old former smoker from New Hampshire who recruits members for the Veterans of Foreign Wars nationwide, called the move government overreach. He started smoking at the age of 10 and quit three years ago.
“It’s big brother telling people how to live,” he told the Associated Press. “Some people don’t mind because it doesn’t affect them. But for those it effects, they are pissed.”
He predicted that after a “period of revolt” and much complaining, veterans would eventually return to medical centers.
Others are welcoming the ban, saying it is long overdue.