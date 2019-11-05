North Bell County voters decided on three Moody Independent School District school board Tuesday.
Four candidates ran three at-large school board seats.
With all Bell County precincts reporting, Justin Foster was top vote-getter with 29 percent, according to unofficial results from the county. Foster also won 29 percent of the vote in McLennan County.
Incumbent Misty Cummings Smith had 26 percent of the vote in Bell and 29 percent of the vote in McLennan. Lacey Flynn as the No. 3 vote getter with 25 percent in Bell County and 18 percent in McLennan.
Shanna Denson, captured nearly 19 percent of the vote in Bell and 23 percent in McLennan.
The top three candidates will have three-year terms.
Two seats were decided on the Gatesville Independent School District board.
Mary Ann Leib and Brenda Byrom each had about 37.50 percent of the vote in Bell County.
A third candidate, Cheyenne Kizer, garnered about 25 percent of the vote.
Gatesville ISD voters also decided on Proposition A, which $9.9 million bond issue to renovate Gatesville High School. The proposition was opposed by about 80 percent of Bell County voters, unofficial results showed.