Area residents who are looking to improve the look of their house with new trees can turn to Oncor this October.
These residents, who must be customers of the Oncor electric company, will be able to receive up to two free trees from the company. This promotion by Oncor is part of its eighth annual partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program.
This program, which will end Nov. 1, aims to give away more than 8,000 trees to Oncor’s local customers.
Participants in the program will have the choice between five varieties of trees from the company, with the size of each potted tree being between 1 and 3 feet tall. The available trees are bur oak, cedar elm, Mexican white oak, pecan and Texas redbud.
The company claims that these trees will not only help improve the looks of customer’s homes, but also help save them money on their electric bill, reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality and more effectively catch storm water runoff.
Local residents looking to take advantage of the program are able to go to the site arborday.org/oncor to sign up and select the trees they wish to receive.