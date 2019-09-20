Emergent Biotechnologies, a tenant at the Bioscience District lab and office facility, received $225,722 from the Small Business Innovation Research Program. This grant is from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Nasir Uddin, is co-founder of the startup company Emergent.
“He received notice Tuesday that the award was granted,” Tami Annable, Temple Bioscience District executive director, told the board members at the district’s monthly meeting earlier this week. “This is good news for us because we can tell prospective tenants that one of our companies has received Small Business Innovation Research award.”
Emergent Technologies carries out preclinical and translational research to deliver improved diagnostics and therapeutics for human disease.
The project title is “Anti-fibrotic therapy for primary sclerosing cholangitis.”
Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare progressive disorder characterized by inflammation, thickening, and abnormal formation of fibrous tissue (fibrosis) within the passages that carry bile from the liver.
In August, Annable visited the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The center is 250 companies that collaborated to put together the 800,000-square-foot biotech facility.
“We talk a lot about economic development and how we can bring in companies and how we can make this type of footprint,” she said.
Annable suggested that this is something the biotech interests that exist along the Interstate 35 corridor might consider.
J-Labs, of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, expanded into Houston with a new incubator for device innovation in the Texas Medical Center’s Innovation Institute.
Johnson & Johnson has first right of refusal for the devices developed in their labs, Annable said.
TMCx is an accelerator that advances the development of health and medical technology companies by connecting entrepreneurs to the resources of the Texas Medical Center.
Annable also went to College Station to visit G-Con, a company that designs, builds and installs prefabricated turnkey clean rooms, known as PODs.
The PODs are meant to be placed inside an enclosed structure, said Rod Annable, District building manager. The PODs are prewired and have the air compressor hookups. The only things the purchaser needs to provide is an electrical source and chilled water.
The district’s September Lunch and Learn will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at THBD, 1802 S. First St.
Joanne Mitchell, leading executive and business coach for science and technology professionals will talk about “Beyond Technology: 7 Steps to Develop High Performing Science and Technology Companies That Succeed.”
Mitchell began her career in life science research, before transitioning into tech commercialization. She transitioned into entrepreneurship with her consulting and coaching business.
Register for the lunch and learn by 3 p.m. Monday to tamia@templebioscience.org, or to register to join online or via phone go to bit.ly/LL92419.
Annable is working with Temple School District to bring students in the International Baccalaureate, Advance Placement and Texas Bioscience Institute programs to the District facility to get exposure to some of the lab equipment available for use to investigator tenants and outside researchers.