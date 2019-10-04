The completion of the first phase of the expansion of the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center was announced Friday.
The announcement was made on the eighth birthday of the Temple medical center, located at 1901 S.W. H.K. Dodgen Loop.
The $26 million expansion added 18,000 square feet of new space to the hospital on top of remodeling some of the existing areas.
A large portion of the new expansion was for additions for six new exam rooms with six additional beds for those rooms. These new rooms will allow the hospital staff to treat an additional 10,000 patients every year, a news release said.
“The first year we were open we saw 14,000 patients, last year we saw 30,000,” Dominic Lucia, chief medical officer for the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, said. “That has all been in the same 13-room, 14-bed facility. This also allows our staff and our nurses to spread out a little bit, because it had gotten a bit tight.”
One of the new pieces of equipment that excited Lucia was a new children’s themed 3T MRI machine that will be used alongside the hospital’s current 1.5T MRI. This new MRI, which is designed to look like a giant tree house, will help to provide better and faster whole body scans.
Also included in the new additions was a new, larger room for children in need of physical or occupational therapy. Lucia said that this larger room will allow for more effective therapy that was previously limited in the smaller room the medical center had been using.
For additional therapy needs, the hospital added new multisensory rooms that will help with children who are dealing with too much or little sensory input.
“We use (the sensory room) with patients that have sensory processing disorders,” occupational therapist Ashley Kidd said. “Depending on if they are seeking a lot of stimulation, or get easily over-stimulated, we can use it to help them be able to participate in therapy and get the help that they need.”
Public relations consultant Tiya Searcy said the hospital was able to pay for all the changes made entirely through philanthropic donations.
Many of the expansions were made to the McLane Children’s Fikes/Cefco emergency department.
Fikes Wholesale General Counsel Tate Seideman said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that he was happy with the improvement that he saw in the hospital.
“It is hard to find a better cause than helping kids that need help,” Seideman said. “It is really great to see what they are able to provide to the kids in the Central Texas area. I’ve got kids in the area, so knowing that this facility is here is just really cool to see.”