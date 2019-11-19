Thanksgiving will be celebrated Nov. 27 at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple with a community meal and Socksgiving sock drive.
Food, fellowship, and socks for everyone.
The meal will be at 5 p.m. at 419 W. Ave. G. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and fellowship.
Those who attend the meal can look forward to a tasty meal of turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes and green beans and dessert.
Those who attend are families that live in the neighborhood and are happy for the opportunity to socialize with new acquaintances. Some hear about the holiday meal by word of mouth and there are others who see the dinner as a way for their families to have a Thanksgiving meal without stretching an already tight budget.
Many of those served at the community meal travel by foot, according to Lt. Chantel Millin, corps commander of Salvation Army of Bell County. For those who walk as their main form of transportation, especially during the cold or wet season, wear their socks out fast.
With this in mind, The Salvation Army of Bell County has begun its third annual Socksgiving Sock Drive. The group is collecting new socks which will be given to each person who comes to eat during the Thanksgiving and Christmas community meals.
Socks may be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419 W. Ave. G.
Socks are needed for adult women, men and children.
The goal of the event is to provide a nice hot and hearty meal to the community, said Millin.
“We’d also like our visitors to experience fellowship with their neighbors and the love that is shared here,” Millin said.