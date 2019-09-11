BELTON — Expect to see a 50-cent bump on your drainage bill starting next month.
That increase is one of more than 20 changes to Belton’s fees and rates the City Council unanimously approved this week.
The changes include charging a $200 clean-up deposit for full-park events; increasing the cost of a certificate of occupancy by $10 to $60; and giving people in the military a 10 percent discount when renting a room at the Harris Community Center.
The new fees will go into effect Oct. 1.
The monthly residential drainage fee will increase to $5 from $4.50.
When the drainage fee bump was proposed in July, there was some hesitancy on the Council to pursue another increase — the third in three years. City staff said the increase was needed to begin funding more than $1.2 million in drainage projects planned for the next five years.
A 50-cent increase brings in an additional $32,500 to the drainage fund.
Mayor Marion Grayson said that amount was “not a very big drop in the proverbial bucket.”
“Considering the price of these projects, I think we’re going to have to be looking at some areas for funding for this,” she said.
Councilman John Holmes said he did not want to increase the drainage fee. In August, Holmes said he would support the bump, but pointed out he still had reservations about a $400,000 project to improve drainage on Mesquite Road.
Other changes
Fines on late books and audiobooks will be history at the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
“There’s been a trend in libraries now to do away with the fines for late books and late audiobooks,” City Clerk Amy Casey said.
The library charged 10 cents per book for every day it was late. That fee was 50 cents for audiobooks. On top of those fees, a resident also paid $1 for the library’s cost of mailing the late notice.
The city of Belton will allow for people to rent a pavilion at the Harris Community splash pad when it is open. Splash pad season begins Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day.
“It’s $50 for a three-hour block Friday through Sunday for residents and $75 for non-residents,” Casey said.