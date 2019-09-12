BELTON — Karl Rove, former President George W. Bush’s top advisor and a Republican strategist, is coming to Bell County next week.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is hosting the event with Rove at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
“Karl and I are going to sit up with chairs on the (stage), and we’re going to have a conversation,” Shine said. “We’re going to go back 30 years ago when Karl was first getting involved in Texas politics and helping to build the Republican Party and talk about his involvement when I was in the Legislature back in the ’80s; his experiences as he moved through the ’90s; and talk about his time with the Bush administration; and Washington during 9/11 … and bring it up to current events.”
Shine — who is in his fourth term as a legislator — met Rove when the Temple Republican first served in the Texas Legislature in the late 1980s. Shine’s first stint in the Texas Capitol was from 1986 through 1991.
During that same time, Rove was making moves within the GOP and Texas politics. Rove advised numerous races during the 1980s — including George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign in 1980; President Ronald Reagan’s reelection campaign in 1984; Bill Clements’ bids for governor in 1982 and 1986; and Phil Gramm’s 1984 race for the U.S. Senate.
Rove advised George W. Bush in his winning bid for governor in 1994 and in his reelection race in 1998. Rove would go on to be the chief strategist on Bush’s presidential bid in 2000. The president described Rove as “The Architect” of his presidential bids.
After Bush was elected president, Rove served in the White House as the president’s senior advisor and later as deputy chief of staff. He is currently a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Wall Street Journal.
Because of Rove’s front row seat to history, Shine invited students from Bell County school districts to the event for free.
“So they can sit in the presence of someone who has been part of history for 30-plus years,” Shine said. “(The school districts) are really excited about it. The kids are excited about it, too.”
Tickets for the event are $45 per person and are on sale until Friday. Dinner is included.
Call Karen Stagner at 254-780-9424 for tickets or email hughdshine@yahoo.com for information.