Temple College has received a grant from the U.S Department of State that will help it offer its first-ever study abroad experience for students.
Spanish professor Aurora Wold-Krogmann plans to take 10 students to study in Guatemala in June 2020. Students participating in the trip will be able to earn 6 credits for Intermediate Spanish.
Students will be taking classes through the San Pedro Spanish School, which is one of the most established Spanish language schools in Guatemala. While they are in Guatemala, students will live with Mayan families near Lake Atitlan. The trip will include visits to Mayan ruins and Antigua, which is a United Nations World Heritage Site.
Wold-Krogmann applied for a grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad, and was one of 21 colleges and universities in the nation selected to receive funding.
The Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad seeks to increase the capacity of accredited U.S. colleges and universities to create, expand and diversify study abroad programs for U.S. students. In addition to the small grants competition, the program offers opportunities for faculty, staff and administrators to participate in a series of virtual and in-person study abroad capacity-building activities.
The study abroad trip to Guatemala is open to current, former and prospective Temple College students. For more information on the program, contact Wold-Krogmann at 254-298-8355 or krogman@templejc.edu.