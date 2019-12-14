Christmas cheer has come to downtown Temple, with lights and decorations everywhere, and one new business has been the most cheerful of all.
Local business Pieces by Jo, 13 S. Second St., was the first business to win the city’s Christmas decoration contest after it returned from a two-year hiatus. Pieces by Jo, owned by Temple resident Alma “Jo” Johnson, just opened at the start of November following three years of being located in The Hub downtown.
“We wanted to encourage our downtown businesses to get into the holiday spirit, while also enticing more shoppers to come and enjoy the decorations,” Dan Kelleher, Main Street Program manager, said. “Creating this festive atmosphere contributes to the overall positive feeling people have when they visit downtown Temple.”
Johnson’s store sells a variety of boutique items including clothes, tea, accessories, purses and decorations, similar to what she sold at The Hub but now with more variety.
Johnson said that moving into her new space has been a lot of work but she has enjoyed the experience and has become happier, something her husband has pointed out to her. Despite not having been at her location long, Johnson already has been making plans to expand her business and sell sandwiches out of the store starting in January, mainly focusing on people working downtown.
Judges for the contest looked at all of the downtown businesses that put up decorations for the holiday, choosing the one they felt had the most holiday cheer.
“I just love to decorate,” Johnson said. “So when I heard about the contest I said, ‘Oh we are going to give this our best shot.’ I thought it would be cool if we, as a new business, could possibly win.”
Kelleher and two Texas Main Street Program specialists from Austin judged the stores and chose the winners. Johnson was told by Kelleher she won the contest by a unanimous vote, and she would be receiving a trophy.
“I actually didn’t finish (decorating) because I got sick with bronchitis, from probably working too hard and too many hours,” she said. “I was just home sick and Dan called me and said, ‘I am going to cheer you up and let you know you unanimously won.’ My husband said I just started screaming, ‘We won.’”
Johnson and Daniel Rudolph, who is a sub-dealer in her store, were awarded a trophy by Temple Mayor Tim Davis during the Temple Christmas Parade. Johnson has now earned the right to display the trophy until the contest rolls around next year.
City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said that when the new winner is chosen, Johnson’s name will be moved onto a space on the base of the trophy, which has room for winners through 2030.