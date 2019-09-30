BELTON — Two Belton businesses — Bold Republic Brewing Co. and Cochran, Blair & Potts department store — are finalists for statewide awards from the Texas Downtown Association.
Bold Republic at 206 N. Penelope St. is one of three finalists for Best Downtown Business (under 50,000 population). Cochran, Blair & Potts, located at 221 E. Central Ave., is one of six finalists for Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration (under 50,000 population).
The Texas Downtown Association hosts an annual President’s Award contest. This year Texas municipalities competed in 18 different categories. Judges selected the finalists from a total of 119 entries.
Judy Garrett, city of Belton tourism and retail development manager, submitted Belton’s two entries.
The winners for each category will be announced on Oct. 30 at the Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown.