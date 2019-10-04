The focus in the Belton Independent School District on Friday was the future.
As crews continued to construct Lake Belton High School in West Temple, the McLane Co. donated $25,000 to the Belton Educational Enrichment Fund for scholarships.
“They are generously giving us $25,000. They’re going to define the perimeters, but it will go toward scholarships for Belton High School students this year,” said Allyn Testroet, the president of the BEEF board of directors.
Although the funds will be used for scholarships for current seniors, Testroet said she hoped the event would be the start of a long-term relationship with the Temple-based McLane Co.
“We’re hoping this is a lasting relationship that continues year after year,” Testroet said. “So when Lake Belton High School comes online, hopefully, we will be really good partners by then so all students will benefit at the Belton ISD. We really, really thank you.”
It was the right time for a donation, McLane Co. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Koch said.
“With a new high school, it just seemed like it made sense,” Koch said.
Jill Ross, the Lake Belton High School principal, said students will benefit greatly from the new funds.
“It’s a big investment that McLane Co. is making into our students, and we are honored to receive that money,” Ross said. “Belton ISD works really hard at preparing students to be successful in their life after high school, and McLane has certainly helped us along the way.”