Buying luxury cars in Temple just got easier with the completion and grand opening of a new Temple BMW dealership.
Garlyn Shelton Auto Group – BMW Temple celebrated the opening of their newly built BMW dealership off Interstate 35 Thursday morning. Representatives of local businesses and the Temple Chamber of Commerce were at the event.
The new dealership at 6006 S. General Bruce Drive was branched off from the group’s existing dealership in West Temple at 5700 SW HK Dodgen Loop, which was not large enough to accommodate the increased business the dealership has seen, local general manager Brian Duble.
The event started with speeches by members of the dealership, BMW and the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“Last year, this store delivered 536 new and pre-owned BMWs and I think we are going to far surpass that this year,” said Rick Doyle, Central Texas area manager for BMW North America. “This store represents an investment not only in the BMW brand, but in Temple.”
Doyle also gave Shelton an award from BMW congratulating him on 40 years of service selling the German brand vehicles.
With the new dealership specifically for new and used BMW vehicles, the company will be able to serve more people and focus on one automotive brand, Duble said.
The new dealership is larger than the dealership space on the loop and doesn’t share room with two other brands of cars. The new space will have 20 work bays to conduct repairs and maintenance instead of the previous eight, and have showroom space for eight cars instead of the former three.
“The design was set up to better accommodate our customer base and to give us more visibility as well,” Duble said. “We wanted the customers, as they came in, to be able to see the full spectrum of what BMW has to offer. The move was a big part of being able to appeal to not only the Temple and Belton customer, but the Killeen customer as well.”
Another large component of the move that Duble cited was the large amount of growth in Temple and the increased demand for BMWs.
The dealership has increased from selling 10 vehicles in a month back in 2015, to selling around 50 vehicles a month now, he said.
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry told attendees at the event that the building of this new dealership was a contribution to the “renaissance and transformation” happening in Temple right now.