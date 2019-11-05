For the past few months new and gently used shoes for adults and children have been collected around town.
On Saturday, those shoes will be given away to the adults and children who need them.
The shoes will be distributed 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave.
On Monday, Elissa Evans and Dayla Collins, members of the Un-included Club, a local youth group, were sorting the shoes by size at Impact Church. The youngsters will be at the giveaway helping people locate their shoe size.
Dr. Richard Goad, head of pediatric podiatry at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, will be on hand to answer questions. Heinz Reichl, certified podiatrist at Arches Footcare, can discuss basic foot pain questions and determine the size of shoe the individual needs.
Feed My Sheep Free Children’s Clinic will be open at the same location.
People may think the shoe giveaway is for children only because it’s being held at the same time and location as Saturday’s free children’s clinic.
“That’s not the case,” Lynn Reichl with Arches Footcare said. “We want anyone in need of shoes to come by.”
The shoes were donated and available to anyone in the community.
The children’s clinic mainly serves youngsters, The shoe giveaway is really about providing care for the family and if the parents need shoes they are welcome to pick up a pair.
Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-included Club, picked up the donated shoes dropped off at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic over the past couple of months. Arches Footcare was a drop-off site as well.
“We’ve got a lot of shoes for kids, but we also have some for infants and toddlers,” Collins said. “We have a bunch of adult shoes, too.”
There are shoes for everyone in the family.
The Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic will open at 10 a.m. at Impact Church.
“Our free clinic is exclusively for uninsured and homeless children and teens,” said Dr. Stephen Ponder, clinic director.
No appointment is necessary — it is on a first-come, first-served basis.
A parent or guardian must attend with a child for clinic services. There is no cost to families.
The clinic is staffed by local volunteer doctors, nurses, therapists, dental hygienists and a dentist.
Free services include wellness exams, sports physicals, free vision screening, dental screening, physical therapy, occupational therapy, spiritual counseling services, plus access to community resources and other services.
Free and low-cost medications are provided as needed. Free hygiene supplies are provided while they last.