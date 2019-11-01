Jim Tobin isn’t a stranger to taking on responsibility as an administrator at the Temple Police Department.
Tobin — currently the department’s acting police chief —will become interim police chief effective Nov. 8. He was appointed by Temple City Manager Brynn Myers, city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said Friday.
Former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell left to take the leadership of the Lubbock Police Department. His move to West Texas will benefit his family since his son attends Texas Tech University in Lubbock. His last day in Temple was Oct. 25.
Tobin was interim chief in 2015 before Mitchell took over the reins at the police department.
“We believe Interim Chief Tobin’s leadership during this time of transition will help the Temple Police Department continue its focus on maintaining a safe and secure community for our residents,” Simmons said.
Tobin has the authority to make day-to-day decisions and provide supervision to subordinates while a search for a new chief is conducted.
“I’ve had a long and amazing career in this department. I’ve watched it grow into the efficient and professional agency it is today,” Tobin said Friday. “It is now my goal to continue the work that Chief Mitchell began, and keep driving us forward.”
Tobin’s qualifications
Tobin was hired at the Temple Police Department in 1986, and has served already for more than 33 years, Simmons said.
His tenure with the department spans many different roles. He has taken a leadership position in all of the department’s main bureaus and many of its units to include patrol, administration, SWAT, Special Investigations and K-9.
In 1992, Tobin became a founding member of the Temple Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) unit, and has been supervisor of that unit for four years. He has served as an instructor in firearms qualification, use of force and active shooter situations.
Tobin graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1999. He became deputy police chief in June 2004.
The search process
Strategic Government Resources, which was the search firm used in 2015 to narrow down chief applicants, was selected again for this search and was already contacted by Myers, Simmons said.
However, the position was not posted on the Strategic Government Resources website by press time Friday. It was listed as an upcoming search.
Applications will be accepted for a specified period of time. Then the applicants will be whittled down to a list of semifinalists. That list will be narrowed to a short list of finalists to schedule for interviews. Background checks will be done and candidates will be evaluated.
The exact timeline isn’t known.
Strategic Government Resources is also searching for a financial analyst and convention and visitor’s bureau manager for Temple, the website indicated, as well as Belton’s next fire chief.
It is also the firm utilized for the Temple city attorney search.