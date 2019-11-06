The Temple City Council is to consider hiring Kathryn Davis, who has been with the Killeen city attorney’s office for 24 years, as the Temple city attorney in a meeting today.
Davis has been Killeen city attorney since 2003.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
If approved, Davis would start the job effective Dec. 9 and be paid $190,008, an increase from the $160,865 salary she had in Killeen, where she was the second highest paid employee behind the city manager.
Kayla Landeros, who resigned as Temple city attorney to take a job in the private sector, received a salary of $176,966.40.
Former Temple City Manager Jonathan Graham made $156,270.40 when he was city attorney.
Among the duties Davis’ office in Killeen was responsible for was handling open records requests. Since Jan. 1, a total of 2,925 requests for information were received, and 2,587 received a full release of requested information, Davis said.
“During that same time period, Killeen sent 456 requests for opinions to the AG’s (attorney general’s) office seeking approval to withhold at least part of the requested information,” Davis said.
It was unknown by press time Wednesday how many rulings were in the city’s favor and how many were ruled open records.
Davis was asked about her perception and understanding of the Public Information Act.
“The city of Killeen strictly adheres to the requirements of the Public Information Act. This means that we release documents as soon as possible, considering all circumstances,” Davis said.
If the city can’t release the requested documents within 10 business days, a letter is sent to the requestor stating that fact as well as when information will be available, she said.
Davis has a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, but didn’t work in that field, she said Wednesday.
However, one request the Telegram made to the city of Killeen was not responded to within the required time.
The Telegram sought to verify a claim by then Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who claimed on Facebook that her son Kevin Anton Davis was harassed by Killeen Police and was stopped or arrested 17 times during one month in 2017.
The Telegram emailed Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez for police incident reports. During a follow-up phone conversation, Traci Briggs, Killeen’s deputy city attorney who also was a finalist for the Temple job, admitted to a Telegram editor the city went past the 10-day limit provided by the Public Information Act for the city to respond to the information request or ask for an attorney general’s ruling.
However, the attorney general’s office granted Killeen’s right to withhold the information from the Telegram after it agreed the information would infringe on Davis’ privacy.
The Telegram requested Davis’ arrest affidavits in June 2017 from the Bell County Clerk’s office, and was promptly provided them.
Bill Aleshire, an attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said the police records were public information.
“What the city is arguing to keep from disclosing is not something that was asked for, and they haven’t even given the basic arrest information,” Aleshire said. “If they arrested someone 17 times in a month for doing something against the law — that is something they should be telling everyone about.”
City Council comments
The entire process of choosing the new city attorney was up to the City Council, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
The transparency issue in city dealings was not discussed with any of the applicants for the position, Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said.
However, Temple Mayor Tim Davis said transparency would be required for the city attorney.
“The city of Temple has always made it a point to be transparent, and we would require that of the city attorney,” Davis previously told the Telegram. “(The city) follows the open records act and it makes no difference to us who the city attorney is, they are going to follow it just like anybody else.”