After five months of searching, the city of Temple announced Friday that a new public relations manager was hired.
Laurie Simmons, a former television reporter who has moved into the public relations field, will start working for the city on Friday, Oct. 4. She will be responsible for responding to resident’s requests for information and working with local media.
Simmons takes over the position from former Temple spokeswoman Shannon Gowan, who left in April to take a job in sales at Belton-based Carothers Executive Homes.
“The Public Relations Manager is a key position within the city of Temple organization,” Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said in a news release. “We have full confidence that Ms. Simmons can make our media relations and publicity efforts even more successful and shine a spotlight on Temple like never before, making Temple a place everyone is proud to call home.”
Before coming to Temple, Simmons graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the American University in Washington, D.C.
She spent seven years as an investigative reporter for television stations in Georgia, Florida and Virginia, before making the transition to public relations. She won a local Emmy during her time WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia.
Simmons worked at the Virginia Department of Transportation when switching to public relations. She later moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she has worked on the Honolulu Rail Transit Project, and later for the Anthology Marketing Group.
“Over the course of my career, my passion always centered around storytelling, and I can’t wait to share more about the special people that make the City of Temple an amazing place to live, work and play,” Simmons said in the release. “I look forward to working with the city’s leadership team in communicating and executing their strategic vision for Temple’s future growth and success.”
Simmons comes to the city as the communications department has started to look at what improvements will need to be made in the city’s publicity and marketing efforts.