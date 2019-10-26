A new store in South Temple will soon be providing residents with more options when it comes to buying new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Lennox, an international provider of HVAC products, will soon open a new store in South Temple. The store will host a grand opening on Wednesday with food and consultants available for those interested.
The opening, which will be located at 204 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop, will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.
Those attending the opening will be treated to brisket, chicken and sausages catered by the Killeen-based Brothers Chillin’ and Grillin ’ catering service.
Due to limited parking, the store also plans on providing a shuttle service from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to and from the Lowe’s parking lot at 605 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop.