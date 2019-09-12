The Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil water notice issued Tuesday for the city of Schwertner and the surrounding area.
About 85 customers are affected by the notice, which is expected to be in effect for several days. The notice affects Schwertner residents and those that live on FM 487 east and west of Schwertner; FM 1105 between County Road 303 and FM 487; and County Roads 384, 322, 323, 343, 319, 382, 321, 303 and 302.
“A water bacterial sample collected on Sept. 11, 2019, was tested by a third party laboratory. The result was received today and found no bacteria present,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact David Yohe at 512-746-2114.