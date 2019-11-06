KILLEEN — One word was repeated again and again Wednesday at the Bell County Water Symposium: Collaboration.
That word, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, is key in many areas — but is especially critical for groundwater.
“(Aquifers) don’t begin and stop at our county lines,” said Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District.
Clearwater hosted its 19th annual Bell County Water Symposium Wednesday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. Featured speakers included Blackburn, Aaron, water experts from across the state and four legislators — state Reps. Hugh Shine, Brad Buckley and Lyle Larson as well as state Sen. Dawn Buckingham.
Working together, Aaron explained, is important for residents, developers and local governments — even those feuding over water. He pointed to a proposed wastewater treatment planned outside of Salado as an example of effective collaboration.
Clearwater and Bell County worked with M.L. Development of Pattison — a small city west of Houston in Waller County — to revise their wastewater treatment plant plans. Initial ideas showed wastewater being discharged into a natural drainage channel that connects directly into Salado Creek and the Edwards Aquifer.
Aaron raised red flags over the proposal last year.
“Working with the county and working with the developer — because the developer didn’t know those recharge features were in that line — they have now redesigned their permit,” the Clearwater general manager said.
Robert Mace — the interim executive director and chief water policy officer at Texas State University’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment — provided a look at water history in the state.
“It helps how we got to where we are today,” Mace said. “The echoes reverberate today even if they aren’t too terribly obvious.”
The constant tug of war over water in Texas — whether between residents and companies or regions fighting each other — made it clear what people in this state want, Mace said
“I would argue that Texans expect a collaborative approach on groundwater,” he said.