Bell County officials are not saying a lot about the July judicial misconduct complaint filed against a Killeen justice of the peace.
The Bell County Commissioners Court and Judge David Blackburn were not previously told about a judicial misconduct complaint filed against appointed Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters until the Telegram reported on it in Saturday’s edition.
Waco attorney Doug Froneberger filed the complaint with the State Commission on Judicial Contact. Froneberger claimed Peters demanded that he appear in Peters’ courtroom on a client’s case even though his wife, terminally ill with cancer, was hospitalized at that time.
Froneberger is his wife’s caretaker, he told the Telegram.
“I was not aware of the judicial complaint until I saw the article in the paper,” Blackburn said in an email to the Telegram. “I was not previously contacted about it.”
Peters, who has been in office for about five months, didn’t return repeated Telegram calls.
The judicial ethics rule Froneberger contends Peters broke was the one to remain courteous and professional.
Froneberger believes the commission will reprimand Peters for his behavior, he said. He said he is “outraged” by Peters’ lack of consideration and compassion and his unprofessional conduct.
He doesn’t expect to hear back from the commission anytime soon, Froneberger said Tuesday.
Efforts by Froneberger to get a 90-day continuance were refused, as was his request that Peters recuse himself from the case. Froneberger said he suggested a hearing on the phone, but he was told he had to come in person.
He felt “extremely violated” by Peters’ behavior, Froneberger said.
Froneberger didn’t have to go to court because the attorney representing the creditor nonsuited the case and the court dismissed it.
Peters' training
“A lot of people have reached out to me. Several judges called me to congratulate me and reach out to me to tell me if I ever needed help to let them know,” Peters said at his swearing-in ceremony in March.
In a previous interview with the Telegram, Peters stressed his main goal once he was justice of the peace was to learn how to properly do his job.
Peters set some low bonds for felony cases and, in April, met with Blackburn to discuss the issue. The two decided Peters needed more training for his position, so he shadowed Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke until he felt more comfortable setting bonds.
“My door is always open for anything he (Peters) needs,” Cooke said Tuesday.
Selection process
Blackburn said Monday he didn’t believe the Commissioners Court had jurisdiction over the matter.
The Commissioners Court unanimously appointed Peters, a Democrat, to fill the last two years of Brown’s unexpired term for Precinct 4, Place 1. A motion to include candidates from other parties in the selection process failed by a 3-2 vote.
“We went through a process and we selected who we thought was the best candidate. We’re not going to look backwards,” Blackburn told the Telegram.
Blackburn previously said that Peters’ experience in the military, work for the federal government and his personal character and personal integrity were the reasons why he voted to appoint Peters.
Chris Rosenberg, the Bell County Democratic Party chairman, suggested Peters and three other candidates for the vacant seat. She said Peters was “someone with great character and (someone who) serves his community.”
A filed grievance is a separate matter from the duties of the Bell County Attorney’s office, County Attorney Jim Nichols said. The only reason that his office became involved in the Brown case was because of the petition filed for her removal and the judge ordered the jury trial, he said.
Froneberger’s judicial misconduct complaint wasn’t the first one filed against a justice of the peace for Precinct 4, Place 1. The previous complaints and petitions filed by Bell County attorneys eventually led to a trial in which Claudia Brown was removed from her elected position. The jurors unanimously decided she legally needed to abdicate her position because she had engaged in official misconduct; was grossly incompetent or negligent; or had developed physical or mental defects since her election.