GATESVILLE — Nearly 18 months after a June 26, 2018, explosion that rocked the town of Gatesville, Coryell Health hosted an open house for members of the community to preview the site prior to its opening.
The Skiles Group, based in Dallas, was hired to complete the project after the explosion.
The new facility — which officials hope will open in a few weeks — features a 25-bed building for inpatient services, two new operating rooms, a sleep center, a stress test center, and a cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center.
Hospital CEO David Byrom said the new facility will offer better care to the community.
“It’s a new environment with a great deal of technology in it,” he said. “Our surgery suites are offering things that we can do on a local level now that folks used to have to travel.”
The hospital purchased a Robotic Surgical Assistant, called ROSA. The ROSA is designed to assist surgeons with orthopedic surgeries, such as a total knee replacement.
Construction of the project initially began with a ground breaking on Nov. 9, 2016, according to Carly Latham, director of marketing. The hospital had a “re-ground breaking” on April 9, after a 10-month delay following the deadly explosion.
A pocket of natural gas caused the 2018 explosion. Michael Bruggman, 42, of Rogers, died in the blast. Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, and Wilber Dimas, 29, later succumbed to their injuries. Thirteen others were injured in the explosion.
“We have them on our mind every day,” Byrom said of the ones who died. “Especially this time of year, they’re on our hearts and prayers.”
The foyer of the new extension is bright and well-lit with large windows to provide natural light. The patient rooms have brand new beds with couches that can be transformed into beds for family members who need to stay the night with a patient. The hospital has new pre-op rooms that give patients more privacy.
In total, when construction is finished, there will be four operating rooms, six pre-op rooms and eight recovery rooms.
Approximately 100 in total attended the open house, and residents were impressed.
Dan Smith, 62, and his wife Carmen Smith, 64, came out to view the new facility.
“This is a good place,” Dan Smith said. “I think this is something we’ve needed.”
Gatesville resident Mark Ashby, 48, said it will help the community.
“It will help the community of Gatesville, because it will have more state of the art equipment,” Ashby said.
The expansion of the hospital cost around $44 million and takes up around 117,000 square feet. Byrom said the project has added approximately 70 jobs, and the hospital now employs around 600 people.
Even with the soon-to-be open new portion of the hospital, there is still work to be done.
A 16-bed inpatient rehabilitation center is still under construction. The two existing operating rooms will be renovated and the rooms of the existing hospital will be re-purposed into assisted living rooms.
Byrom expects the entire project to be done around January or February 2021.