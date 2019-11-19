BELTON — Residents will have a chance to sound off Thursday on Bell County’s proposed switch to countywide polling places.
The Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. The county is aiming to have this set up for the March 3 primary elections.
With countywide vote centers, residents could cast their ballot at any polling location on Election Day. This would be similar to the county’s early voting period during which voters can cast a ballot at any polling place.
“As part of the process to apply for the countywide polling place program with the Secretary of State’s office, they require we hold a public hearing,” Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said Tuesday. “The public hearing has to be either recorded or a transcript must be taken, and we have to submit that with our application to the Secretary of State’s office.”
Other than the public hearing, there are two other major requirements. The county must use an electronic voting system and it must use an electronic voter registration list that allows for instant verification. Bell County has both.
The commissioners, in mid-August, purchased $886,000 in new election equipment — 150 voting machines and new electronic voter roll books software and hardware — to bolster their inventory. The equipment was needed regardless because older voting machines were being phased out.
“So this is just not something we are purchasing just for the sole purpose of consolidated polling (locations),” Commissioner Russell Schneider said in August. “Even if we didn’t do that, we would be making the purchase related to this equipment.”
The Elections Department already has the new voting machines, Luedecke said. The county is still waiting for the new electronic voter roll books, she added.
The proposed consolidation still needs to be approved by the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Luedecke said the commissioners will approve the county’s application in December.
If the state approves Bell County’s application, the county could consolidate the number of Election Day voting locations to 32 vote centers in the first year. The following year, the county could go down to 24 locations.
Currently, residents who cast their ballots on Election Day must go to their precinct polling location. There were 46 polling locations in the 2018 election, and that number is expected to jump to around 70 after redistricting in 2021.
Political party leaders support the switch.
“I think in Bell County — where we are more transient — this is going to be a huge lift to voters in the county,” Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg said this summer. “It’s heartbreaking especially when those voters are in the military, for them to not be able to cast a vote in this county is a shame.”
The switch is the right direction for Bell County, said Nancy Boston, the Republican Party county chairman.
“With this, we won’t have to recruit as many election personnel … and I think having established polling locations would be a whole lot better than every election cycle we change them,” she said. “That would be good.”