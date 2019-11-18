Temple families will once again be able to celebrate Thanksgiving early this year, with free food and entertainment for the whole family thanks to an event hosted by the city.
The event, which will be held Wednesday, is the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the city. This will be the second year that the city has hosted the celebration, which aims to bring local residents together and give them a traditional meal.
The event will be held at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Temple will be partnering with Mungia’s barbecue restaurant to provide the food, which will include barbecue with all the fixings. The Ralph Wilson Youth Club will be helping out by providing ice cream for dessert.
In addition to the food, the city has said that there will be music and Thanksgiving crafts for those who attend.
While the event is open to all residents, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city is trying to push more for the participation of East Temple residents. Previously the event had seen roughly 60 attendees, but this year Simmons said over 75 residents have already called and registered for the event.
“The Wilson Recreation Center decided to host this event because they wanted to do something special for the community,” Simmons said. “The staff there pride themselves on giving back to their patrons, who they really see as family, and they are thankful to have the support of East Temple families.”
Those planning on attending must first register for the event by calling the Wilson Park Recreation Center at 254-298-5740.