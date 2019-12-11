BELTON — Plans to build up Heritage Park are brewing. Another expansion, though, is off the table for now.
The Belton City Council Tuesday passed on buying 30 acres of the former Leon Valley Golf Course. The decision was unanimous.
The parcel is part of 51.5 acres leftover from the city buying 85 acres of the old golf course to expand Heritage Park last year. The city purchased the new parkland for $2.1 million. Belton has the first right of refusal on the land it did not buy.
“What’s happened is that the owner of the property has come to us with a contract on the 30 acres, the northernmost piece, and he does have a buyer for that and has given us the opportunity to consider a purchase of that,” City Manager Sam Listi said, telling the Council the buyer is offering $1 million for the land. “If we are interested, we would have to pay the offer price.”
The buyer, Listi explained, is offering $33,000 per acre — exceeding the $25,000 per acre Belton offered for the 85 acres it purchased.
Listi gave several reasons for not buying the 30 acres, which is adjacent to the Mystic River subdivision.
The land’s location is a problem.
“It is separated from the entire 150-acre Heritage Park parcel. That’s one consideration for not purchasing it,” he said. “The separation from our parcel makes that somewhat problematic.”
The remaining 21.5 acres — which are currently for sale, according to a staff report — sits between the northern tract and the park.
“This is still in play,” Listi said, using a laser pointer to draw a circle around the land between Heritage Park and the 30 acres a developer is purchasing. “Even if (the northern property) is sold, there is a potential this could come back.”
Listi said the park, after the expansion, meets Belton’s needs.
“We’re doing a lot of planning on Heritage Park. We’re excited about that,” the city manager said, stressing the park’s master plan is Belton’s focus right now. “We believe the 150 acres substantially meets our needs for a park in this particular area. We’d love to have the additional acreage to just kind of bank it, but it just doesn’t seem reasonable, at this point in time, to pay that additional $1 million.”
Councilman Dan Kirkley agreed with Listi.
“In light of the fact there are two issues — one is the $1 million (and) the other one is the separation — I’m inclined to agree completely,” Kirkley said.
Although the city declined to purchase the 30 acres, Mayor Marion Grayson had a request about the remaining tract.
“I just want to say that if we have a benefactor out there who wants to give 21.5 acres to the city, we’d love it to have it,” Grayson said, somewhat jokingly as she laughed. “Please step up.”