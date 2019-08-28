A Temple man was tackled and captured by a homeowner and his son after he allegedly broke into their house to steal a TV.
The resident and his son set in wait the evening of Aug. 13 and early morning hours of Aug. 14 for someone to break into the house in the 900 block of South Seventh Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Someone had tried earlier to break into the home, and the crime-fighting duo wanted to see if anyone would come back and take a TV, radio and suitcase.
The man and his son were about to leave the house at 2 a.m. when they saw a man come to a locked window and try to open it. The suspect, later identified as Norbert Gerheart Shuttleworth, 57, went to a bedroom window and climbed in, the affidavit said. As the man walked through the bedroom, the homeowner hit him under his knees with a gun. The man jumped back out of the window, after which he was captured by the father and son.
Shuttleworth was held down on the ground in the backyard when Temple Police officers arrived, department spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
Shuttleworth was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for evaluation, and a warrant was issued Aug. 16 for Shuttleworth’s arrest. He told an officer at the hospital, after he was read his rights, he was there to steal a television.
“TPD recommends residents dial 9-1-1 when a crime is taking place and use their best judgment when confronting subjects,” Weems said. “Never do anything that would risk unnecessary harm to yourself or others.”
Shuttleworth turned himself in Aug. 27 at the police department, where he was arrested for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft and taken to the Bell County Jail.
Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey set Shuttleworth’s bond at $10,000 for the first-degree felony offense, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
If convicted of a first-degree felony, Shuttleworth could be sentenced to from five to 99 years or up to life in prison.