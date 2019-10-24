BELTON — A boil water notice for the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision has been lifted, the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. announced Thursday.
Dog Ridge Water issued the notice Tuesday after a water line break on Pecan Drive.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 10/24/2019,” the supplier said in a statement.