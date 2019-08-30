BELTON — The case involving the death of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper took another detour Friday.
Scott Douglas Taylor, who earlier indicated he would plead guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of Trooper Thomas Nipper, didn’t have his plea hearing Friday as scheduled.
Instead, his attorney requested a continuance, which was granted until Sept. 20 by state District Judge Paul LePak, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The defense attorney for Taylor is William J. Dedrick from the Houston area, and prosecuting the case is Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman.
A Telegram call Friday morning to Dedrick wasn’t returned by press time Friday.
Nipper’s death remembered
It’s been almost two years since the day Nipper died — Nov. 4, 2017 — in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Temple.
Taylor, who lives in Marble Falls, was charged and indicted in May 2018.
A vehicle driven by Taylor reportedly hit the back of Nipper’s DPS vehicle while it was parked for a traffic stop on the outside shoulder of southbound I-35. The mangled DPS vehicle was on fire when Temple Fire & Rescue arrived at the crash scene.
Firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire in Nipper’s patrol vehicle, and gave medical care to four people, including Nipper, who were involved in the crash. The driver of a blue Mazda also was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Nipper was pronounced dead at the hospital. Autopsy reports said Nipper, 63, of Morgan’s Point Resort, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries caused by an accident.
Move Over or Slow Down
The Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to move out of the traffic lane closest to emergency vehicles with flashing lights or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit. If a road doesn’t have multiple lanes, the driver must slow down.
Taylor told a Telegram reporter at the accident scene that the last thing he remembered was that his vehicle was in the left lane.
If a jury finds Taylor guilty, he could be sentenced to between 180 days and two years in state jail and fined up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.