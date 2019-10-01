GEORGETOWN — The Chisholm Trail water district board voted unanimously to dissolve itself Monday night.
The long anticipated move was expected after the Texas Legislature in 2017 passed a bill that allowed for the dissolution of the district, which was created in 1990 to provide water to rural residents who live with the district’s 340 square miles of Bell, Burnet and Williamson counties.
Some 60 people attended the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District public hearing in Georgetown and many clapped after the vote was taken.
Some in the audience, however, were opposed to the dissolution.
Former Bell County Commissioner John Fisher, who had sued to stop the Georgetown takeover, called the meeting “a dog and pony show.” Fisher had filed two lawsuits to stop the takeover. One of the suits, to halt the merger, ended in favor of Georgetown. The second suit, alleging a Texas Open Meetings Act violation against Georgetown, is still pending, Fisher said.
Fisher, a Republican who lost the Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner seat last year, was running an uphill battle for the Chisholm Trail district board at-large position. Bell County officials said that the election would continue but no vote will count if the district is dissolved.
Control of the district started about seven years ago, when several Williamson County residents won seats on the Chisholm Trail district board. In December 2015, the Public Utility Commission of Texas transferred Chisholm’s water rights to the city of Georgetown.
