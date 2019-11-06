Buttery crusted and fruit-topped pastries are one of the several things residents who visit Temple’s Kolache Kitchen next weekend will see.
The kitchen, which has two locations in Temple, will be hosting specials Nov. 16, to commemorate their 35th anniversary. In addition to their many other Czech treats, the store will be serving a special celebration pastry called a frgal.
Although the restaurant has two locations, the celebration and the special pastry will only be at the South Temple location, 23108 S.E. H.K. Dodgen Loop. The store will be open from 6 a.m. until noon during the anniversary.
Carol White, owner of the restaurant, said that there in addition to the frgal there will be other special giveaways and drawings for customers.
“Temple has been really good to us,” White said. “Every 35th customer will get their order for free up to $35. Then we will have some drawings for some other stuff.”
The frgal, White said, is basically like a pizza styled kolache, topped with fruit and streusel, which is usually made by the Czech people to celebrate special occasions such as weddings. On the store anniversary, each of these roughly six-inch wide pastries will be sold for $3.50.
While this is not the first time White has sold the frgal, next Saturday will be one of the very few times they are sold.
This will also be White’s 18th year running the family business, after taking over from her mother who started and ran the business for 17 years. White hopes to one day pass on the ownership of the restaurant to one of her two children, she said.