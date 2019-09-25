Residents of Temple got a glimpse into the future Tuesday night at a community forum on the city’s east side.
City officials talked about new projects coming to the city and what residents could expect in the next six years.
The community forum hosted by Mayor pro tem Judy Morales and the non-profit Citizens for Progress. While the gathering was mainly geared at those living in the eastern side of Temple, District 2, others from around the city did come to listen to the talk.
More than 30 people came to the meeting held at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, to listen to Morales, City Manager Brynn Myers and Assistant City Manager Erin Smith talk.
The main topics talked about the meeting focused around the city’s new six year business plan, and the Ferguson Park neighborhood plan.
Myers discussed the newly approved city business plan for the next six years to those attending, opting for an in-depth presentation to help residents fully understand what is coming. This was the first time the plan was presented after it was passed last week.
After Myers, Smith spoke about the Ferguson Plan and how the city plans to help use state and local funds to revitalize that neighborhood and 15 others over the next four years.
The plan lays out suggested changes that the city can do to improve these historic communities and neighborhoods. Suggested changes include the laying of sidewalks, improvement of roads, addition of streetlights and the push for developers to build more homes in empty lots.
“We are trying to do an extreme makeover with some of these neighborhoods,” Morales said. “We have done a little bit, especially with Keep Temple Beautiful, but it hasn’t been as intense and focused as we are going to see it can be.”
Two District 2 locals, Dwayne Holley and Jeff Burton of Residential Renovations LLC, said they thought that the meeting, lasting more than two hours, was well worth their time.
Burton and Holley, who recently started a company to renovate homes, came to the meeting to learn about what was going to be going on in the Ferguson Park neighborhood. Holley said that seeing the city’s plans for bringing the neighborhood into 2019 made him happy.
“The infrastructure that they are proposing is probably going to the most needed side of the city,” Holley said. “They are starting on the lower income areas. If you take care of your most needy people, it is going to make the rest of the city a better place.”
In addition to the talks by the speakers, Transform Temple Director Buford Craig told residents about how they could represent their local communities. Volunteers also helped register attendees to vote after the forum, citing Tuesday being national voter registration day.