The Rusty Awards honors people living extraordinary lives with disabilities, and those who advocate and care for them.
The awards are named in honor of the late Rusty Morales of Temple. Morales was the inspiration to start the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities.
Edwin Munoz was nominated for the recognition by six people. Munoz will receive the John C. Garth Person of the Year Award.
Munoz’ life changed significantly last year when he dove into Lake Belton and hit his head on a rock.
Munoz, who has a master’s in exercise physiology, worked as a personal trainer and owned a gym. He went from a physically active young man to an individual paralyzed from the chest down.
He spent months in the hospital and required two surgeries to stabilize his spine. He is doing everything possible to recover the use of his limbs.
“He never gave up,” said Mikala Schooler, a former girlfriend and still a friend, who is one of the six people who nominated Munoz for a Rusty Award. “He coaches from his wheelchair.”
Munoz has struggled with mental health during this period of recovery and finally acknowledged he needed help.
“I am beyond proud of how hard he has worked toward regaining his physical health, but I’m even prouder of the effort his is now putting into his mental health,” Schooler said.
Munoz has recovered full arm motion and has had a little bit of leg movement, so he’s hopeful about walking again.
“Those who attend the event are sure to be inspired,” said Peggy Cosner, chairman of the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities. “The awardees are people with disabilities living their lives with gusto, and those who work with people with disabilities who recognize potential and nurture it.”
Physical therapy has become a full-time job. Munoz now is working with therapists at the Neurological Recovery Center in Fort Worth and the Adaptive Training Foundation in Carrollton.
Munoz has a web page, edstrong.org, and he wants the focus of the page to be about helping people like himself who have had a catastrophic accident, but have no medical insurance.
“I was truly blessed to have the support of family and friends who raised funds to help me with the expenses that come with spinal cord injuries,” he said. “The average cost for the first year with a cervical injury is around $800,000.”
Munoz’s first year expenses reached close to the $2 million mark and includes his two surgeries. Luckily, the medical bills were written off, he said.
“There are a lot mental battles that come with this type of loss,” Munoz said.
He’s experienced depression and anxiety, which were new to him.
“I’ve seen multiple counselors who have assisted with the PTSD and it’s really helped,” he said.
Munoz said he has noticed within his family there’s less complaining about insignificant matters.
“We no longer cry over spilled milk because we are so thankful for having life,” Munoz said.