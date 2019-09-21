BELTON — The Senior Expo, a showcase of senior-related businesses, organizations and activities in Central Texas, will be held this week at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The Tuesday event is free and open to the public.
The event, to be held in the Expo’s Assembly Hall, will feature more than 90 vendors.
Participants can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies, leisure activities, receive free health screenings, learn about different retirement communities, nursing rehab facilities, Medicare, Medicaid and receive help with making after-life arrangements.
The event also features live entertainment and drawings for door prizes.
The Expo Center is at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.