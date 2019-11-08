The Temple Police Department was investigating bones that were found Friday in the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.
Department spokesman Cody Weems said the investigation was in its initial stages.
Information was received at approximately 1:45 p.m. that old bones were discovered in a nearby wooded area, Weems said.
An initial investigation indicates that these believed to be human remains, although the origins remain unknown, Weems said.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.