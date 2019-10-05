A 70-year-old woman died in a two-car accident about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of West Adams Avenue.
The woman’s identity will be released after next of kin are notified, Chris Christoff, spokesman for the Temple Police Department, said Saturday in a media release. Exact circumstances of the collision are still under investigation, he said.
The other driver had no major injuries and was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.
All lanes of West Adams Avenue near the intersection with Pea Ridge Road were temporarily shut down while officers worked the scene, Temple Fire & Rescue reported.