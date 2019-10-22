BELTON — A 39-year-old Temple man was charged Monday with bigamy.
Edward Jermaine Williams was in the Bell County Jail on Monday. A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued Oct. 1 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, who set a $50,000 bond.
An indictment said Williams on May 6, 2017, reportedly married someone while still married to his first wife.
An arrest affidavit obtained Monday by the Telegram gave more details about what allegedly occurred.
An attorney in Louisiana on Jan. 19, 2018, said his former employee recently found out that her husband was already married to another woman. The attorney contacted the Bell County Clerk’s Office for marriage verifications.
Information was received about a first marriage on Dec. 2, 2000, and a second on May 6, 2017, to two different women — both who had Williams’ last name.
The first wife said no divorce had occurred, even though a divorce had been filed. The paperwork was never finalized, the affidavit said.
The second woman said she didn’t know Williams was already married when she married him.
During a phone call, Williams admitted to Bell County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci that he was married to both women, according to the affidavit. He said he never filed for divorce because he couldn’t afford it.
The law
Bigamy occurs when someone is legally married and marries someone else anyway, according to the Texas Penal Code. It is also called bigamy if someone lives with someone other than his or her spouse and appears to be married to another person. Previous marriages need to be dissolved by death, divorce or annulment.
Only one person in Bell County has been convicted of bigamy in the last 10 years, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams said after he reviewed the cases.
The offense is a third-degree felony punishable by between two and 10 years in prison.