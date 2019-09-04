BELTON — A former Temple nurse was indicted Wednesday on four counts of intentional bodily injury for intentionally making her 7-month-old daughter sick.
Danica Alexandria Harrison, 29, of Bryan, is accused of making her child sick for months, an arrest affidavit indicated.
The former registered pediatric nurse was arrested in July on a warrant for injury to a child-intentional bodily injury by the College Station Police Department, shortly after the Temple Police Department notified residents that she was wanted by officers.
Harrison was a nurse with Baylor Scott & White when the abuse reportedly occurred. She had worked with Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, a home health agency that provides at-home care to medically fragile children in Bryan-College Station.
She voluntarily surrendered her nursing license Sept. 19, 2018 after formal charges were filed against her. She had her license temporarily suspended on Sept. 4, 2018.
Harrison took her infant daughter to Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Medical Center on March 12, 2018, for feeding issues and failure to thrive. The infant was given a feeding tube, and she had a low blood volume and blood in her stool.
Harrison’s actions led to unnecessary medical procedures and treatment, the affidavit said.
A video made on March 12, 2018, reportedly showed Harrison filled a syringe with a liquid and then injected it into her daughter’s Farrell bag — which is used to capture gastric waste to limit a patient’s pain when there are gastric motility issues.
During an interview with Child Protective Services, Harrison said she put Gatorade in the Farrell bag to get her daughter put in a more specialized hospital setting, the affidavit said.
Within 48 hours of Harrison being taken away from her child, the infant had no new medical issues. The child’s lingering medical issues had gone away by the discharge date of April 12, 2018.
The child was hospitalized for 80 days. She was diagnosed with medical child abuse because her mother reportedly had Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.
A relative took custody of the child.
No record of Harrison as an inmate in the Bell County Jail was found Wednesday by Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.