BELTON — Cars, parts and collectibles drew a crowd Saturday for the 36th annual Texas Swap Meet Winternationals at the Bell County Expo Center.
Organizer Dan Barkley, owner of Little Valley Auto Ranch in Belton, said about 500 vendors from all over the country were set up in the exposition building. People could buy, sell or trade antique, classic or special interest cars and hotrods, along with parts and collectibles. The swap meet continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“We’re trying to preserve the old car hobby and promote it to the younger generation,” he said.
He pointed out a rebuilt 1955 Chevrolet Nomad that he and seven others worked on. It has a 1957 Chevrolet rear end.
Next to the Nomad sat Leon Charpentier, 76, former Harker Heights fire chief. He still teaches emergency medical technician classes, he said, but also works on old trucks. For the swap meet, he was selling generators, carburetors and other parts he’s accumulated over the years.
“I’m building a 1963 Chevrolet truck,” he said. “I’m supposed to have it done by the end of March.”
“I’ve been relatively busy,” he said. “I’ve sold $130 worth of stuff.”
The booth cost him $75, he said, so he was almost breaking even, except that he bought an old tire changer for $200. He said he hopes it works, so he won’t have to pay to have his tires mounted.
Down the aisle, Ronnie Santhuff of Sinton was helping Alfred Whiteside of Waco at his booth. They had a lot of different car parts spread out on tables.
“We’re both drag racers and we collect junk from time to time,” Santhuff said.
Drag racers are always trying something new, he said.
“When you make changes and don’t need it, you sell it,” he said.
Ted Harger of Georgetown said he’s a car enthusiast and has been to almost every swap meet here for the last 13 years. He picked up a distributor, a jack stand, miscellaneous tools, and a pair of license plates.
He said it was legal to get the plates registered for his 1968 Chevelle.
“I’ve got too many cars, seven of them,” he said. “It’s an addiction once you start.”
Jesse Perez, 69, of San Antonio, owner of Old Texas License Plates, said the number one reason people buy old license plates is to register them for their old vehicles. Several other states besides Texas have the same law, he said.
He has Texas license plates from 1917 on, he said, and also has plates from other states. Some people want a license plate for the year they were born, he said. Or they might want to decorate their man cave with license plates.
“I’ve been selling plates for about 50 years,” he said.
The internet has hurt the business, he said, and others are getting out of it.
“They call me,” he said. “I usually buy everything, from one plate to 50,000.”
Across the aisle, David Reyna, 69, of San Antonio said he always asks people what they’re working on.
“More or less, I know what to recommend,” he said.
He said he prefers to work with Chevrolets, and that his various parts and accessories are for cars from the 1950s and 1960s.
“I go all over Texas,” he said.