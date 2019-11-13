As of about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday traffic on northbound and southbound Interstate 35 was backed up in Temple.
The northbound left lane of the interstate is closed until 1 p.m. for maintenance. Traffic is moving slowly in the area.
