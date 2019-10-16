BELTON — Parents are in uncharted territory nowadays. The advent of social media and smartphones changed everything — including bullying.
Maurine Molak knows that. Her son, David, took his own life in January 2016 after months of relentless bullying from classmates.
“We’re having to teach them about something that we never experienced,” Molak said Tuesday night at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center. “What I hear from parents all the time is that they feel ill equipped to talk to their children about the dangers of the internet.”
Molak — the founder of the anti-bullying nonprofit David’s Legacy Foundation — was the featured speaker at a Belton Independent School District event on digital citizenship. She talked about her son and her efforts to change Texas law to help protect students from being targets of abuse.
“As part of our commitment to the safety and security of our students, we are pleased to have Maurine Molak with us this evening,” said Donna Bownds, Belton ISD’s digital learning coordinator. “Maurine and her husband, Matt, and their two sons, Cliff and Chris, founded David’s Legacy Foundation after experiencing the tragedy that no family should ever have to experience.”
Cyberbullying
Molak described her son as being like any typical teenager: “David was a 16-year-old sophomore at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio. He was an Eagle Scout who played on the basketball team. He was an OK student who loved Whataburger, Shipley’s Do-Nuts, video games and fantasy football.”
The bullying started on Instagram, Molak said. Classmates harassed David about his appearance and even threatened him, she said.
Molak tried bringing the issue up with school administrators. They told her, she said, that their hands were tied because the bullying happened off campus.
The attacks continued for months — even after David quit social media and moved to a new school.
“It didn’t stop the kids from taking screenshots and sending that to him through regular text,” Molak said. “Over the next two months, we saw so many counselors and doctors and had two hospital stays after two suicide attempts.”
Weeks passed. It was winter break. The bullying did not stop.
“The night before David was supposed to go back to his new school after Christmas break, David made his third and final attempt,” Molak said.
David’s Law
In the months following David’s death, hundreds of students and parents reached out to Molak to tell her their cyberbullying encounters.
One of Molak’s sons, she said, posted on social media, asking for young people to be more compassionate online. That post caught the attention of state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio.
The Molaks and Menéndez crafted a measure called “David’s Law.” It was approved in 2017. It required school districts to implement cyberbullying reporting, prevention and mediation programs.
The law allows victims younger than 18 to seek injunctions and restraining orders. And it criminalizes online harassment — if it is determined that a bully intended for a victim to hurt himself or herself.
“David’s Law is very important,” said Evette Little, a Bell County Juvenile Service prevention technician who speaks about bullying around the county.
This year, a follow-up bill attempted to include children who are indirectly bullied. It would have criminalized indirect harassment, but Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill, the Texas Tribune reported.
Digital empathy
Parents need to have frank conversations with their children about using social media and smartphones, Molak said. They need to stress digital empathy and explain the positive and negative impact of the internet, she said.
“Remind your kids how powerful their reach is,” Molak said.
Belton ISD parent Jerri Gauntt said her two sons — an eighth-grader and seventh-grader — are in a critical time in their lives. Molak’s presentation, she said, is one way she wanted to learn more information to help her sons.
“It’s good to have this information as we’re raising our children to be strong and upstanding citizens,” Gauntt said.