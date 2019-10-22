BELTON — Belton High School’s Class of 1994 will have a reunion beginning Friday evening prior to Homecoming activities.
Alumni will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Park for a tailgate party before heading to the Homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Field.
There will be a roped off section for the Class of 1994 and their families. You can buy your tickets online at https://belton-isd.brushfire.com/bhs/453342 until midnight Wednesday. Tickets will be sold at the Athletic Complex, located on the north end of the stadium, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
After the game, class members will head to Scores in downtown Belton for a post-game social.
On Saturday, the class members will be at Schoepf’s for a dinner/fundraiser at 7 p.m. The cost is $25 and includes a barbecue dinner and a donation to a scholarship that will help a graduating student from BHS.
For information about paying before the dinner, contact Rachel Parker Humphries at Rachelp25@yahoo.com. Cash and checks will be accepted the evening of the dinner; no credit cards.