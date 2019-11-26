A man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche early Monday morning reportedly drove down an embankment.
The Avalanche’s driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment for an injury, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Tuesday.
The accident happened at about 6:55 a.m. at Bob White Road’s intersection with Little Flock Road, east of Temple. The eastbound driver reportedly didn’t stop at the intersection before his vehicle went down the embankment.
The driver’s friend, Bubba Holmes, said on Facebook that his friend’s back was broken.
The man’s dog, an older English bulldog named Tucker, bolted from the wreck after the accident and wasn’t located by press time Tuesday.
“When stopped at a stop sign, scan all directions for possible hazards before entering the intersection,” Howard said.