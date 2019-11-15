BELTON — Chad William Doyle, a 34-year-old Temple man, was indicted on the charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The indictment was on a charge investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit.
An 11-year-old girl was the alleged victim of the June 1, 2018, reported incident. The girl said Doyle inappropriately touched her at a residence in the 5000 block of Jib Lane near Moffat.
The girl gave the same information at both the Children’s Advocacy Center and at the forensic exam.
Doyle was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant on March 14.
Others indicted Wednesday on charges from Temple-Belton area charges included:
- Elijah Williams, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Edwin Barrientos, 34, of Bastrop, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Jennifer Johnston, 39, of Cresson, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Charles Edward Dekock, 63, of Little River, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Kayli Marie Guthrie, 20, of Rogers, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Benjamin Chason, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
- Brittany Lee Bruggman, 27, of Rogers, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Cole Mitchell Reat, 21, of Moody, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Olivia Jane Novak, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Jeffrey D. Jackson, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Jonathan Clay, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Joseph Lee Domin, 38, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Diego Juan Martinez, 18, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
A total of 43 indictments were issued by the grand jury.