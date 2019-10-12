Not all superheroes wear capes.
Superhero caregivers will be celebrated at the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas’ third annual Caregiver event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Central Texas Council on Governments, 2180 N. Main St., Belton.
Celebrating Our Superhero Caregivers will offer everyday living ideas and support to the army of superheroes who are caregivers taking care of their loved ones and friends in Central Texas.
The event will be open to the community at no charge.
Caregiving takes many forms and often caregivers do not identify themselves with this title, it’s just something they do, said Theresa Mireles, coordinator of the Area Agency on Aging’s community health and wellness program. So, in support of the large and growing numbers of caregivers in the community, the agency scheduled the event as part of the National Caregiver Month.
This year, the agency will hold a luncheon, followed by guest speakers providing valuable, practical information such as tools for dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease; stress busters health and wellness; local attorneys; and a question-and-answer session.
Caregiving is an important public health issue that affects the quality of life for millions of individuals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Caregivers provide assistance with another person’s social or health needs. Caregiving may include help with one or more activities important for daily living such as bathing and dressing, paying bills, shopping and providing transportation. It also may involve emotional support and help with managing a chronic disease or disability.
Caregiving responsibilities can increase and change as the recipient’s needs increase, which may result in additional strain on the caregiver.
Caregivers can be unpaid family members, friends or paid caregivers, according to the CDC. Informal or unpaid caregivers are the backbone of long-term care provided in people’s homes. In particular, middle-aged and older adults provide a substantial portion of this care in the U.S. as they care for children, parents or spouses.
“We are truly passionate about the why and who we are to our community,” Mireles said. “We want our caregivers to know that we are here for them and want to support them in any way we can.”
Seating is limited and those wanting to attend must call 254-770-2330 to RSVP. There will be door prizes from local businesses.