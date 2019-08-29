BELTON — A former Belton High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to unintentionally showing child pornography to his students on a projection screen.
James Edward Alleman, 46, of Temple, appeared in Bell County 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Alleman had no plea deal with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for the third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography, Gauntt verified.
Gauntt found enough evidence to find Alleman guilty, he said, but ordered a presentence investigation to be conducted before he sentences him for the third-degree felony.
Alleman faces two to 10 years in prison.
He taught computer science to students in ninth through 12th grades. Alleman resigned the day the incident happened and was arrested Nov. 18.
When the pornography appeared on his classroom screen, Alleman reportedly said, “That should have never happened,” an arrest affidavit said.
After the district-owned computer laptop and iPad were taken by school officials, they were given to Belton Police officers. An external hard drive and SD card were found in Alleman’s desk. All of the devices were searched by Belton Police officers and pornography was found. Four short videos were found on an SD card and showed a young girl in the bathroom who was sometimes naked.
Someone who knew the young girl told investigators she was 10 years old and recognized where the videos were taken. That person wasn’t previously aware of the videos and didn’t know a camera was set up in that location, the affidavit said.
The girl also identified herself as the one in the videos during a forensic interview, but didn’t know they were taken or where they were taken, she said.
Defending Alleman was defense attorney Thomas Seigman, and prosecuting him was Bell County Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane.
Alleman was released from the Bell County Jail on Nov. 18 after he posted a $75,000 bond.