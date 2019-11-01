Road work will soon start on portions of Old Waco Road on Monday and will continue for three weeks until Friday, Nov. 22, as long as there are no delays.
The road work by the city will be on Old Waco Road between Tanglehead Drive and Tarver Drive, for a section of the Outer Loop Project by the city.
Increased mobility, and fewer congestion issues are goals of the project, which aims to connect the northern and southern sections of Interstate 35.
During these three weeks of construction, traffic will be moved from the current segment of Old Waco Road to the newly constructed section. City officials said that this will allow them to start construction on these southbound lanes and build a new access point for Cameron Park Road.
For those wanting to access Brandon Drive, Kevin Drive, Rickey Drive or Freedom Drive, the city has directed that traffic to their Coastal Drive entrances that can be accessed from Tarver Drive. To access Cameron Park Road, drivers will need to come in from the southern section of Old Waco Road from where it connects with one of the three intersecting roads.
“The former Old Waco Road will stay open as an access point until (contractors) build the new connection to the new lane Old Waco Road,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “Once that connection is done, and then they will shut down the former Old Waco Road, demolish it, and build a completely new roadway that is identical to what has been built on the northbound side.”
The entire phase 3B of the Outer Loop Project, which included the widening of Old Waco Road, was approved in June 2018 with the cost of $5.2 million.
For more information about city road closures, call the Temple engineering department at 254-298-5660.