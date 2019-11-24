HOLLAND — Thanksgiving should be the everyday posture of a Christian life, Trey Johnson, student minister of the First Baptist Church of Holland, said Sunday during the Holland Community Thanksgiving Celebration.
Followed by a traditional meal, the celebration service included solo, choral and congregational singing, bi-lingual scripture reading, video presentations and Johnson’s message, entitled “The Art of Thanksgiving.” He based it on Psalms 92, and said thanksgiving is a skill that humans don’t naturally have.
He illustrated this with experiences that his four-month-old daughter has brought into his life, primarily a lot of waking up in the middle of the night.
“She never once said, ‘Thank you,’” he said. “Gratitude is not something we naturally come by.”
“We often fall into this trap of having Thanksgiving at a special time,” he said.
We should remember that someone did something we couldn’t do for ourselves, he said, and that was the sacrifice Christ made for us on the cross.
“The art of thanksgiving is … a skill that every believer should develop,” he said.
Psalm 92 shows three values gained by making thanksgiving the posture of our lives, he said. First, it reminds us who is to be worshiped. Second, it allows us to see past whatever present darkness is around us. Third, it leads us into flourishing like a healthy tree.
The tendency is to worship ourselves, he said, while we should be looking at the work of God and the things he has done.
“This is a counter-cultural idea,” he said. “The story of the gospel is that it is not about us at all. It is what Jesus has done on our behalf. We are not the object of worship. We worship our creator, savior and redeemer.”
There is a lot of darkness around us, he said. A believer can look at the world today and feel very discouraged. The workers of iniquity are flourishing.
“We need to be reminded that this world is not our home,” he said. “We don’t belong here.”
Besides, our victory is already won by the Lord, he said.
“The victory he has won we now share,” he said. “We need to look to the hope we have in Christ. With thanksgiving and joy we may enter into this world on fire for him.”
Finally, he said, a heart that worships and praises God in everything is a heart that will do a lot more than survive. It will flourish. And this flourishing doesn’t have an expiration date at the age of 72, he said.
“This needs to be the mark of every believer’s life,” he said.