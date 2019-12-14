Central Texas Homeless Coalition participated in a summer Point-in-Time count at the request of the Texas Homeless Network that showed a drop in numbers from a January count.
Homeless coalitions throughout the United States participate in annual counts each January. The outcomes of the January community counts determine funding individual states receive from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Point-in-Time count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night in January, according to the Texas Homeless Network. HUD requires that states conduct an annual count of homeless persons who are sheltered in emergency shelter and transitional housing on a single night. Continuums of Care also must conduct a count of unsheltered homeless persons every other year.
The survey acts as a snapshot of the community on that day. The Texas Homeless Network will use the numbers to come up with a number that reflects the area’s homeless population.
The August count was a new addition, and coalitions across the state could participate or not.
The local coalition was interested in doing the count because of the closing of the Friends in Crisis Shelter in Killeen.
“We needed to determine the impact of the temporary closure on the communities,” said Ebony Jackson, president of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.
The Friends in Crisis Shelter closed in May, when funding became an issue. It reopened at the end of July. The main source of funding for the shelter is federal, and the closure illustrated the need for community support.
The August count indicated there were 287 homeless in the area that makes up the Central Texas coalition. That number was 409 in the January count.
The summer count indicated the number of homeless adults was 228, compared to 318 in January. There were 59 children counted in the summer and 91 in the winter count.
The breakdown by sex was close in each count, 140 females and 142 males in the August count, 199 females and 200 males in the January count.
Twenty-one of the people surveyed this summer were labeled chronically homeless, while 16 chronically homeless were counted earlier in the year.
HUD defines a chronically homeless person as “either an unaccompanied homeless individual with a disabling condition who has been continuously homeless for a year or more, or an unaccompanied individual with a disabling condition who has had at least four episodes of homelessness in the past three years.”
Veterans numbered 22 in the summer count and 31 in the winter count.
“The midyear count gives coalitions a chance to look at new projects that have been introduced and determine if the numbers are coming down,” Jackson said. “Instead of waiting 12 months to determine if a project is having the desired impact, we can find out more quickly.”
The next Point-in-Time count will be Jan. 23.
For information, call 254-618-4144 or email CentralTexasHomlessCoalition@gmail.com